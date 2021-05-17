John Drinkwater III, 80

May 17, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 17, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — John (Jack) A. Drinkwater III, 80, of Wakefield passed away on May 14, 2021.

Jack was born in Malden to John and Celia Drinkwater on September 28, 1940. He went to Wakefield High School and then served four years in the United States Army as a paratrooper. Jack went on to become a truly talented hair stylist for twenty five years before working at Giant Glass as a glass tech. He also worked at Foxwoods Casino as a blackjack dealer. Jack loved his nieces and nephews and will be missed for his generous spirit. Deep sea fishing was his favorite pastime.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Celia (Vardaro) Drinkwater. He is survived by Joan Maga and husband Sheldon, Dennis Drinkwater and wife Jacqueline, Debby Doherty and husband Patrick, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, May 19 from 3-7 p.m.