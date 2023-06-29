MELROSE — All Melrose Municipal Buildings including City Hall, the Melrose Public Library, the Milano Center and the City Yard will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Fourth of July.

Due to the holiday, curbside trash and recycling will not be collected on Tuesday, July 4 and trash and recycling will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week:

Monday’s trash will be collected as normal on Monday;

Tuesday’s trash will be delayed and collected on Wednesday;

Wednesday’s trash will be collected on Thursday;

Thursday’s trash will be collected on Friday; and,

Friday’s trash will be collected on Saturday.

The City Yard will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. The City Yard will be open on Wednesday, July 5; Thursday, July 6; Friday, July 7; and Saturday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call 781-665-0142 or email [email protected] with questions or concerns.

Fourth of July Events in Melrose

The Melrose Recreation Department will host its Annual Fourth of July Bike and Carriage Parade around Common Park on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m. with celebratory festivities to follow until 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Paul Brodeur and Director of Recreation Frank Olivieri invite community members of all ages to be creative and let their American spirit shine by decorating their bike, wagon, carriage, scooter, skateboard, or other custom ride and taking part in the parade.

After the parade, the community is encouraged to stay and enjoy the post-parade family-fun activities including face painting, music, games, vendor offerings and more. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. sharp at the intersection of 6th St. and Laurel St. and will proceed towards Laurel St. Community members who arrive after 10 a.m. can join the end of the parade line at any time. Residents are encouraged to walk or bike to the event as street parking in the area fills up quickly and are asked to be mindful of neighbors’ driveways and parking in legal spots.

Later that evening, residents can continue to celebrate the Fourth of July with the community by heading to the Mt. Hood Park Association’s 36th Annual July 4th Concert taking place at 6:45 p.m. in front of the clubhouse at Mt. Hood Memorial Park, 100 Slayton Rd., Melrose. Festivities will begin with the Middlesex Concert Band providing music. Free popcorn and lemonade for the children will be provided, compliments of Sagamore Golf Inc. as quantities last.

Learn more at https://www.cityofmelrose.org/4thofJuly2023.