An avid reader and a weather buff

WAKEFIELD — Joseph M. O’Neill, age 88, of Wakefield, formerly a longtime Malden resident, died December 28 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Somerville on September 15, 1934 he was the son of the late Michael and Catherine (O’Dea) O’Neill.

Joe had been a longtime Malden resident before making his home in Wakefield nearly 13 years ago. While in Malden he was a member of St. Joseph’s Church and was a Eucharistic minister and lector. He was also part of the parish Men’s Club and for more than 30 years ran the weekly BINGO night. Joe worked as an accountant from 1954 until his retirement in 1994; spending his entire career with Bank of New England, though it experienced many name changes during his tenure. He was an avid reader and was a weather buff – tracking, charting, and following the local activity. In his younger years he enjoyed traveling and most especially loved his trip to Ireland to see where his parents were raised. Joe also enjoyed bowling and, more recently, his nightly routine of watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Hamaty) O’Neill, with whom he shared 63 wonderful years of marriage. He was the loving father of Michael J. O’Neill and his partner Christopher Hung of Los Angeles, Calif.; Julie A. O’Neill of Melrose; Joseph S. O’Neill and his wife Karen of Wakefield, and Robert J. O’Neill of Wakefield. He was the cherished grandfather of Joseph S. O’Neill, Jr. and his fiancée Kayla Milburn of North Reading. He was the brother of Catherine O’Brien and her late husband James of Lynnfield. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, January 3 from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s name may be made to Mass Eye and Ear at https://giving.masseyeandear.org/ or mail to: The Foundation of the MEEI, Inc., 243 Charles Street, Development Office, Boston, MA 02114.