Loved baking, bowling and singing in choir

LYNNFIELD — Boushell, Josephine N. (Spano) of Lynnfield, 98, passed peacefully in her home on January 29. Josephine lived in the home she and her husband shared since moving to Lynnfield from Winthrop in 1956.

Jo retired from Lynnfield High School as the Administrative Assistant to the Athletic Director and was very active in her community and her church. She loved bowling, tennis, playing cards and singing in the OLA choir. A great baker, Jo especially loved baking banana bread for her family, friends and neighbors.

Josephine was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Edward J. Boushell and is survived by four daughters: Susanne B. Bryant and Edward; Nancy Bartlett and John Wolfrum; Mary DelRossi and Kevin; and Ann Dione. Josephine is also survived by eight loving grandchildren: Jill Fennelly and husband Martin; Christen Pegoraro and husband Matthew; Matthew DelRossi and wife Brooke; Jessica DelRossi; Cory and Emily Bartlett; and Luke and Cole Dione. In addition, Josephine leaves eight loving great grandchildren: Brayden, Tyler and Chloe Fennelly; Porter and Crew Pegoraro; and Camilla, Roma and Sonny DelRossi. Josephine leaves a sister Concetta Disher; brother John Spano and wife Sherry Merrow; and brother-in-law Ronald McAuliffe. Josephine leaves many close and special friends and neighbors. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

A special Mass will be held at Ave Maria Parish, formerly Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield on Saturday, February 10 at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St., Danvers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. The burial will be private.