LAKE QUANNAPOWITT, Mixed media

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild (LAG) has announced that local artist Kendall Inglese is its featured artist for six weeks, beginning on Saturday, April 15 on LAG’s website at www.lynnfieldarts.org.

A daughter of academic parents, Inglese was raised on curiosity and exploration. From her roots in Wisconsin to Virginia to Maine, Inglese eventually found the Boston area to be the best of all worlds: Rural and historic, close to metro culture and arts, and near lakes, mountains and the ocean. She and her husband, Vince, are still spending “discovery” time together outdoors and with their grown children and their families.

Inglese said her artistic style reflects the process of exploration and creating with “originality, outside, often.” She said the dynamic of being taught and being teacher has always intrigued her as the push and pull of her life’s calling. She now teaches STEAM designs and arts activities for pre-K through grade 8 students. Townspeople can view her work at www.LarkLearningstem.com and LarkStudio.podia.com.

The artist’s career as a marketing executive honed her ability to explore the country to work on creative campaigns. Inglese wrote “Discover Lynnfield A-Z” for the Tricentennial 300th anniversary of the Meeting House and writes “walk and sketch” booklets such as “Lark’s Journey Around the Marsh, Around the Lake and On the River.” Inglese invented characters in her “walk and sketch” booklets such as Learning Lark, Hungry Heron and Oggling Otter. Inglese has displayed her works in many historic spots such as the 1714 Meeting House in Lynnfield in LAG Fine Art Shows as well as The Umbrella Arts in Concord and the Albion Cultural Exchange in Wakefield.

Inglese is often outside creating with kids at fairs and hosts “species arts” in South Hamilton at www.PattonHometead.org, where she shares an office inside the former farmhouse home to Gen. George Patton. Now semi-retired, Inglese looks forward to working on arts grants in the area for local habitats and endangered species. Her next kids’ story booklet is about stranded species ocean to inland. Residents can check out her “walk and sketch” booklets, Lark Notes cards, paintings, and photography at Lynnfield’s Spring Arts Festival 2023 on May 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Meeting House and on the Town Common.

“A recipient of the ‘Gold Star Award’ from the Massachusetts Cultural Council for Building Bridges with Art and Music, Kendall has served as a volunteer in the town of Lynnfield as LAG president, Library Trustee, Townscape president, Cultural Council Chair and member of the Capital Needs Building Committee. She had a hand in the design or renovation of many buildings and public spaces in town and enjoys seeing so much fruition from idea to implementation,” said LAG spokeswoman Beth Aaronson.

Aaronson said the LAG is displaying Inglese’s paintings and photography, and invites the public to visit this gallery on its website www.lynnfieldarts.org and https://lynnfieldarts.org/kendall-inglese/.

“Please also visit LAG’s Facebook and Instagram pages (Lynnfieldarts),” said Aaronson.