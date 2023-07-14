BOSTON — State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Donald Wong said yesterday that legislation to extend Wakefield’s means-tested property tax relief program for senior citizens for an additional three years has been passed. The bill was signed into law by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll (as acting Governor while Maura Healey was traveling in Ireland) on June 29, 2023.

In 2020, the Town of Wakefield was approved by the state legislature for an initial three years to implement a property tax relief program for older residents facing affordability concerns. This successful program will now be continued for at least another three years.

“I’m very pleased that the Wakefield delegation was able to quickly steer this important local bill through the House and Senate, and ensure that the town is able to continue providing property tax relief for low-income seniors,” said Lewis. “I would like to thank Town Administrator Steve Maio, Assessor Victor Santaniello, and the Wakefield Town Council for their leadership and partnership in getting this done.”

“I’m pleased to have worked with the full Wakefield delegation – at both the local and state level – to ensure a timely extension of this successful program that assists older Wakefield residents remaining in the homes they love, ” said Lipper-Garabedian. “The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced how critical – and, for far too many, tenuous – housing stability is. As House Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Elder Affairs, I’m mindful that this is especially true in the context of the Commonwealth’s aging population.”

“Creating this senior tax exemption should help to ensure our seniors can continue to stay in our community,” said Wong. “The inclusion of condominiums, not just homes, is also helpful.”

“While the effects of inflation are felt by all, nowhere is it more impactful than our seniors on fixed incomes,” said Victor Santaniello, director of Assessments for the Town of Wakefield. “Together, we were able to design this new form of tax relief to help seniors age in place and remain vibrant in our community. Moreover, we are so thankful for our legislative delegation and their tenacity shepherding this initiative through the legislative process.”

To learn more information about the program and to find out if you qualify, visit here: https://www.wakefield.ma.us/senior-discount-program.