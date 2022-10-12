By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Center Water District is holding a Special District Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Al Merritt Media and Cultural Center.

There are three articles appearing on the warrant, one of which pertains to the Sagamore Spring Golf Club over-55 development project. While there is a quorum requirement for Town Meeting, there is no quorum required for LCWD Annual and Special District Meetings. Only LCWD ratepayers will be allowed to attend the meeting.

Sagamore Spring Real Estate Trustee Richard Luff submitted Article 3 for the LCWD’s Special District Meeting. The warrant article will request ratepayers to approve admitting four parcels located at 1287 Main St., 1217 Main St., 1219 Main St. and 1245 Main St. into the LCWD.

The Sagamore Spring Real Estate Trust and luxury development company Toll Brothers have come to terms on a purchase-and-sale agreement that would allow the firm to construct 66 detached two-bedroom homes as part of an over-55 development on 36 acres on the course’s eastern side that encompasses the driving range and adjacent undeveloped land. The proposed development would also include a clubhouse containing an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and a common area for residents to use.

LCWD Superintendent John Scenna said during a recent Board of Water Commissioners meeting that he supported including Article 3 on the Special District Meeting warrant.

“The request will fully design, fund and construct the expansion of the LCWD system by connecting the current dead end on Main Street into the proposed development on the east side of the golf course,” said Scenna. “It would be looped back to Lowell Street. This expansion will obtain optimum hydraulic flow and water quality not only to the proposed development, but to existing surrounding neighborhoods.”

Scenna also said the Sagamore Spring Real Estate Trust has offered to grant the LCWD an easement on the west side of the golf course.

“That can allow us to potentially loop and connect our water supply stations, wells and treatment facilities in a very economical manner in the district,” said Scenna.

Scenna also noted that the trust is working on a development agreement with the town that would “turn over a section of land permanently to the town and the LCWD.” He also said the trust is looking to keep the 18-hole golf course and not develop it at this time.

“Conserving this land in its current state is not only environmentally friendly, but it is also in the best interest of all of the well fields in that area,” said Scenna.

Toll Brothers Massachusetts Land Development Director Ted Merchant said the proposed easement will allow the LCWD to protect the well fields that abut the golf course.

Morin-Cameron Group Vice President/Professional Engineer Scott Cameron said Toll Brothers has proposed getting water from the LCWD by connecting the development from the Main Street dead end and looping it back around to Lowell Street.

Water Commissioner Joe Maney expressed his support for the project because the golf course would remain open.

“For the schools and the services provided in town, I think this is the best possible scenario,” said Maney. “I am certainly in favor of this and bringing it forward to our ratepayers.”

Maney also asked Luff what is “Plan B” if ratepayers reject Article 3 and Fall Town Meeting rejects two proposed zoning changes on Nov. 14. A citizens’ petition submitted by Luff will ask Fall Town Meeting to rezone the 36 acres from Residence D to Elderly Housing. The second warrant article, which the Select Board agreed to sponsor, seeks to update the town’s Zoning Bylaw to allow detached units in an Elderly Housing District.

“We are focused on having this plan go through,” said Luff. “This is what the entire family wants to see. If this doesn’t go through, we are going to be considering other alternatives. We put a lot of effort into making this happen. It wasn’t the path of least resistance. That would have been doing a by-right development, but that is something we don’t feel great about. But if this doesn’t go through, that would be on the table. Our family and trust would strongly consider that. We don’t want to go away. We love the golf course. This is a way to satisfy a lot of folks in the family and make it work for the town.”

Scenna said the trust has the right to develop a large subdivision on the entire golf course.

“They have the option to subdivide and put single-family homes there,” said Scenna. “After evaluating this for months with Richard and his team, that would have major impacts on the district. This is truly a win-win.”

Maney asked if a majority vote or two-thirds vote is needed to approve Article 3.

LCWD atty. Tom McEnaney said a majority vote is needed to approve Article 3. If ratepayers reject the warrant article, he said the parcels of land will not be added into the LCWD.

“There is a provision of Section 3 in the bylaws that state once there is a negative vote on a question to include parcels in the district, you can’t bring that question back to the voters for a 12-month period,” said McEnaney.

Scenna said the water component of the project will not be funded by the LCWD, and either the trust or Toll Brothers will be paying for it. He said the LCWD will oversee construction of the system.

“We will be installing the water meters, but they will be providing them,” said Scenna.

In response to a question from Boston Clear Water Company atty. Richard Nylen, Scenna said the LCWD will not be providing water for the golf course. He said the LCWD will only be providing water to the Toll Brothers development.

The Board of Water Commissioners will be holding an informational meeting about the water component of the Sagamore project on Thursday, Oct. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Al Merritt Center.

Additional warrant articles

In addition to Article 3, ratepayers will be voting to elect Mayberry Lane resident Steven Walsh as a water commission under Article 2.

Walsh will be filling the remaining six months of former Water Commissioners Chairman Jack Adelson’s term. Adelson resigned from the board on Sept. 30 because he and his wife Betty moved out of town.

“I am confident my experience in the public and private sector, coupled with my long record of service on many boards and countless civic organizations, make me an ideal candidate to becoming a commissioner,” Walsh stated in a letter announcing his intention to run for Adelson’s seat. “I have been following the challenges faced by the LCWD and the positive changes that have been made by the board and superintendent in recent years. I believe the district is at a critical point in its history, and I am eager to be part of the solutions to come. I look forward to building on the progress that has been achieved and supporting the district as it continues to evolve on behalf of the town and community it serves.”

Walsh is the only candidate running for water commissioner.

Scenna thanked Adelson for his service to the LCWD and the town.

“I would like to thank Jack for his relentless dedication and drive over the last few years,” said Scenna. “Jack provided strong financial leadership and support throughout the pandemic, uncertain economic times and supply chain challenges. He has a very decisive style and is very data-driven in his decision-making process. He and the other members of the board formed a great team during a critical point of time in the district. I want to wish Jack, Betty and their family the best of luck as he fully retires professionally and from his civic duty for the town of Lynnfield.”

Adelson said it has “been a pleasure” serving as a water commissioner.

Article 1 will elect a moderator for the Special District Meeting.