THIS YEAR, MAAV received a $35,000 check from the proceeds of the Melrose Run for Women race. (Photo Courtesy of Rebecca Mooney)

The Melrose Running Club has sponsored the beloved Melrose Run for Women for 25 years with the proceeds donated to the Melrose Alliance Against Violence (MAAV). On this (back in-person) milestone year, MAAV was thrilled and honored with a presentation of a check for $35,000, record proceeds raised from the race.

We’d like to thank Race Director Thuy Dang and her terrific team for their dedication and hard work, and the many local businesses that served as sponsors. Our deepest thanks to all of the race workers, runners, walkers and supporters!

Over the course of 25 years, the Melrose Running Club has now donated an astounding $313,000 to MAAV, serving as a true partner in domestic violence prevention. This year’s donation will fund educational programs on healthy relationships at the middle and high school levels, and our weekly support group for victims and survivors of domestic violence. Thanks to the tremendous support of the Melrose Running Club, we will continue our work to make Melrose a stronger, safer community.

Rebecca Mooney,

Executive Director, and the MAAV Board of Directors