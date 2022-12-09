WAKEFIELD — We have visions of sugar plums dancing in our heads because one of the highlights of the season takes place tomorrow when the Wakefield Lions Club holds its 63rd Annual Christmas Pageant on the Veterans Memorial Common.

The Lions will host the arrival of a very special guest. His name? Santa Claus. And he’ll be opening up his local headquarters when he arrives around 1 p.m. He’ll begin taking gift orders shortly afterwards, and will continue to do so through Friday, December 23.

Santa’s Headquarters hours are weekdays from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dogs will be welcome on Sunday, December 11.

As Santa arrives tomorrow, he will be escorted by police and firefighters.

Come on down to the Common and help us welcome him to Wakefield.