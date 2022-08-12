WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, August 13 the Living Well Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon near the renowned Farmers Market at Hall Park on North Avenue.

Hosted by the Town of Wakefield Health and Human Services Department, the Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Wakefield Farmers Market, the Fair will showcase dozens of local services and resources, ranging from nutrition and physical fitness to mental health and community care. Interactive kids’ activities will ensure this a great event for the whole family.

To learn more about the event or become an exhibitor, visit livingwellwakefield.com or contact the Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce at Info@WakefieldLynnfieldChamber.org or 781-245-0741.

Among the organizations participating are the American Cancer Society; Arbour Counseling; Bay State Foot and Ankle Specialists; Be Well Stay Well Health Coaching; Cataldo Ambulance; En Forma Fitness; First Parish Church; HD Physical Therapy; Healthy Aging PT; Holiday Travel; Home Instead; Impact Melanoma; Move2Joy Yoga Studio; The Savings Bank; Wakefield Alliance Against Violence; the Wakefield Fire, Health and Human Services, and Police Departments; the Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department; Wakefield Rotary Club; Wakefield Senior Center; Wake-up Coalition; and the YMCA of Metro North. More exhibitors are being added daily. For the most up-to-date list, visit livingwellwakefield.com.

Sponsors of this event include Beth Israel Lahey Health, Melrose Wakefield, The Savings Bank, Wakefield Co-op, First Financial Trust, Metro North YMCA, and HD Physical Therapy.