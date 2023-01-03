WAKEFIELD — A 58-year-old Wakefield man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly stole a pack of cigarettes from a downtown store and pushed a store employee.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to Andy’s Liquors on Main Street. They found the man nearby fitting the description and arrested Manuel S. Garcia of 18 Lafayette St. for assault and battery and shoplifting.

——

At about 10:15 on Friday morning, a Butler Avenue resident reported being the victim of a cyber attack. The woman said that she noticed several new apps on her iPhone that she didn’t install. She then started seeing evidence that her cameras and other devices had been accessed. She is woking with Apple and T-Mobile to resolve the issue. Wakefield Police are also investigating.

——

A Pleasant Street resident called police at around 4 p.m. on Friday to report a missing package that was reported as delivered but was never received.

——

An Elm Square resident contacted police at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday and reported a possible house break and theft. The homeowner said that she returned home and found the back door ajar. She also stated that $200 was missing from a kitchen drawer. Police are investigating.

——

Police arrested a 54-year-old Saugus man at about 4:30 on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly drove over a mailbox and a sign on Farm Street and then took off toward Saugus. Police said that a Farm Street resident heard a noise and ran outside. He was able to provide a plate number to police, which came back to a 2020 Chevy Express van.

Officers located the van in Saugus with a man standing beside it. According to police, the man smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. They arrested Matthew F. Olivero of 65 Dudley St. in Saugus for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and and for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

——

At around 11:15 on Saturday night, a Forest Street resident reported a case of check fraud. The woman said that she noticed a large check drawn on her account that she didn’t recognize. The check was reportedly for the purchase of an automobile. She told police that the signature on the check appeared to have been forged. Police are investigating.

——

At around 11:30 on Monday morning, a Cordis Street resident reported receiving harassing text messages. The matter is under investigation.

——

At about 1 p.m. on Monday, a Swansea Road resident reported a missing person. The missing individual was described as a 30-year-old black male, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 250 lbs. He was last seen by a family member on Dec. 27.

——

At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, a Meriam Street resident reported a hit and run crash involving a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan that was sideswiped while parked on the street. The suspect vehicle is possibly a gray SUV.

——

It was also a busy holiday weekend for the Fire Department, which went out on 58 runs. All but eight of the fire calls over the weekend were for medical aid.

At about 1 p.m. on Friday, WFD sent a crew to cover Stoneham Headquarters.

——

At around 9 p.m. firefighters assisted a Wharton Park homeowner after a water heater failed and caused some flooding.

——

At about 11:25 on Saturday night, the Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash on the northbound side of Route 128 near Exit 60. The driver was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.