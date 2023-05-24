LYNNFIELD HIGH SCHOOL Gender Sexuality Alliance members, from left, Lila Martins, Diego Martinez, Lily Langdon, Izzy Moschella, Chris Ladd and Sam Childress had a great time volunteering at the second annual Lynnfield Pride Celebration on May 21. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

LYNNFIELD — Love wins.

That message spread across the Town Common on Sunday, May 21, as 300 residents attended the second annual Lynnfield Pride Celebration. The event, which was organized by the newly formed Lynnfield Pride Committee and the Lynnfield High School Gender Sexuality Alliance, served as a kickoff to Pride Month in June.

Lynnfield High School GSA Co-President Veronica Wainwright welcomed the 300 attendees to the celebration.

“Thank you all for being here today,” said Wainwright. “I want to thank MarketStreet and the Lynnfield Cultural Council for making this event possible.”

Lynnfield Pride Committee member Kate Iantosca read a proclamation from the Select Board that declared May 21 as Lynnfield Pride Day and June as Pride Month.

“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights,” said Iantosca while reading the proclamation. “LGBTQ individuals have had immeasurable impact on the cultural, civic and economic successes in our country. The town of Lynnfield is committed to supporting visibility, dignity and equality for LGBTQ people in our community, and acknowledges the need for education and awareness remains vital to end discrimination and prejudice. This nation was founded on the principle that every individual has infinite dignity and worth, and the Select Board calls upon the people of Lynnfield to embrace this principle and work to eliminate prejudice everywhere it exists. Celebrating Pride Month influences awareness and provides support and advocacy for Lynnfield’s LGBTQ community, and is an opportunity to take action and engage in dialogue to strengthen alliances, build acceptance and advance equal rights.”

Wainwright said in an interview with the Villager that the GSAs at the secondary schools enjoyed working with the

Lynnfield Pride Committee at the celebration once again.

“It’s fantastic,” said Wainwright. “The middle school GSA was recently started, and it has been going great. The high school GSA has been working on things to get off the ground. I would like to connect with the GSAs in other towns so we can work together.”

Iantosca noted that Lynnfield Pride Committee member Wendy Dixon’s daughter, Miranda, designed the logo for the celebration.

“It was a pleasure working with the Lynnfield High School GSA,” said Iantosca. “They were so involved with helping find volunteers. Everyone’s involvement was wonderful.”

Committee member Sadaf Weisenfeld said the Lynnfield Pride Celebration included “a lot of activities for kids.”

“There was wand making, mask decorating and face painting for little kids,” said Weisenfeld. “For older kids and adults, there was button making and bracelet making.”

The celebration also included a station that allowed attendees to make origami hearts that will be put on display at the Lynnfield Public Library during Pride Month. Weisenfeld said the Orlando Science Center’s Love Bridge inspired the art installation project.

“The Love Bridge is an installation of crystal hearts that hang above you as you walk across the bridge from the garage,” Weisenfeld explained. “This was originally made of origami hearts as a Pulse Nightclub tribute in memoriam of the 49 people who lost their lives in June of 2016. Today, we focus on allyship in hopes of preventing future mass murders of LGBTQIA+ persons.”

Weisenfeld also noted that the LMS GSA sold wooden triangles that were decorated with the Pride flag.

“They are handmade,” said Weisenfeld. “A parent from one of the group’s members made those. On the back of each triangle is a memorial for an LGBTQ person who lost their lives. There are 25 triangles, and each piece memorializes a different person. They serve as a safe zone display.”

A large number of attendees also signed a banner to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the course of the Lynnfield Pride Celebration, DJ Henry Kasdon played a variety of music that ranged from disco to today.

“My sister-in-law Rebecca is very involved in the community,” said Kasdon. “She thought I would be a good fit because I am in a dance company called Mosaic Dance, and I am also a DJ. I am against hate and I am for spreading love. All of us are stronger together than any way you could divide us.”

State Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) attended the celebration with his son Nate.

“I am very grateful for all of the organizers for putting the second annual Lynnfield Pride Celebration together,” said Crighton. “It’s a wonderful event for the whole community.”

In addition to MarketStreet Lynnfield and the Cultural Council’s financial support of the Lynnfield Pride Celebration,

Committee member Wendy Dixon said there were residents who made monetary donations to support the celebration.

The School Department’s Administrative Leadership Team, School Committee Vice Chair Stacy Dahlstedt and School Committee members Kate DePrizio, Jamie Hayman and Phil McQueen also attended the celebration. Assistant Town Administrator Bob Curtin also went to the celebration to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lynnfield Pride Committee member Paula Sampson said the celebration served as a way to bring the entire community together.

“I hope people will take away that Lynnfield can be a warm, welcoming and inclusive place for all kinds of families and all kinds of kids,” said Sampson.

Wainwright agreed.

“Everybody should be supportive and supporting,” said Wainwright. “People say that we shove it down people’s throats, but I don’t think that is how it is.”