THE LYNNFIELD 8-year-old All-Stars are the 2024 Stan Brown Tournament champions, beating Hamilton-Wenham 8-4 in the title game on Aug. 11. The roster included: Jack Mackor, Bryce Paton, Charlie DeLeo, Jack Ervin, Chris Saccardo, Dom Polcari, Frankie Qualtier, James Regan, Mason MacDougall, Michael Sanseverino, Morgan McMillan, Peter Dearth, Ryan Delory and Tucker O’Hara. The team was coached by Tuck Mackor, AJ Qualtieri, Dave Delory and Rob O’Hara. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — It was quite a turnaround for the Lynnfield 8-year-old baseball All-Stars in the Stan Brown Tournament, which was held at Tapley Park up in Danvers.

After losing their first three games, the team ended up winning the event by winning their last two.

In the championship game on Aug. 11, Lynnfield doubled up the Hamilton-Wenham B team 8-4.

“We took advantage of their pitching mistakes,” said Lynnfield manager Tuck Mackor, as they scored four runs on passed balls.”

They also scored two runs on bases-loaded walks as Mason MacDougall and Charlie DeLeo drew RBI walks.

The offense had nine hits led by Bryce Paton who was a perfect 3 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and he also scored twice.

Jack Mackor and Dom Polcari were both 1 for 3 at the dish with one RBI.

Lynnfield trailed 2-0 early before they stormed back.

Jack Ervin, the starting pitcher, went 2-plus innings to get the win. Paton, DeLeo and MacDougall were the other pitchers.

Paton also made a nice catch on a line drive at first base to end the game as Hamilton-Wenham was threatening with runners on base in the sixth inning.

On Aug. 5, Lynnfield blanked Winthrop 5-0.

Ervin was the winning pitcher going the first three innings as he fanned nine batters and gave up just one walk. Paton got the save going the final three frames giving up only one hit.

“We had great pitching and defense in that game,” recalled Mackor.

Ervin also helped his cause at bat going 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Tucker O’Hara was also 2 for 2 with one RBI.

Polcari was 2 for 3 with two runs knocked in and he also scored once.

Jack Mackor was 1 for 2 with a walk and he scored twice.

On Aug. 1, Lynnfield lost to Middleton, 16-4, in a five-inning mercy-rule game.

“They have a good-hitting team and they also had some good pitchers,” said Mackor.

DeLeo was 2 for 2 while Ervin went 2 for 3 as they were the team’s multiple hitters. Mackor reached base all three times going 1 for 1 with a walk. He also scored twice.

On July 31, Lynnfield was nipped, 4-3, by West Peabody.

This was a tough one as West Peabody had a two-run inside-the-park homer to win the game in the bottom of the sixth.

“It was heartbreaking,” admitted Mackor.

Ervin led the offense going 2 for 3 with tow runs knocked in. Ryan Delory walked and he eventually scored on a passed ball for the other Lynnfield run.

Mackor was 1 for 2 with a walk.

In the opening game of the tournament on July 27, Lynnfield lost to the Hamilton-Wenham A team, 16-6, in a four-inning mercy-rule game.

“They had an exceptional starter as we only started doing damage against their relievers,” pointed out Mackor.

Lynnfield did walk nine times and had five hits.

O’Hara, Paton and Mackor all were 1 for 2 at bat. Mackor had an RBI with his hit.

Overall, Mackor enjoyed coaching the team.

“The kids pulled together,” he said. “They got better as the tournament went along.”

Mackor also wanted to thank his assistant coaches AJ Qualtieri, Dave Delory and Rob O’Hara.

“They were immensely helpful to me,” said Mackor, who hopes to return as coach next year when they are nine-years-old.