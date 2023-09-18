LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild (LAG) is presenting a photography demonstration by award-winning photographer John Abisamra on Thursday, Sept. 21, taking place from 7-8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

This demonstration is open to all members via invitation; prospective members are encouraged to join the Guild at www.lynnfieldarts.org to take advantage of this and upcoming special artistic opportunities, including free attendance at all live and virtual demonstrations and the ability to display art, network with other artists and show pieces in the LAG’s popular exhibits.

“My real passion is to capture the beauty of our landscape through the eye of my camera,” said Abisamra. “A native New Englander, my inspiration primarily comes from photographing New England landscapes but also includes images from our national parks and Europe. I try to capture the uniqueness each season brings along with the magic light that exists. I love capturing the beauty of the coastline. I particularly enjoy photographing during the golden hours of sunrise and sunset and I’m also drawn to images where nature and man-made elements meet. Photography for me is all about capturing a moment in time which may never be repeated. I spend a good amount of time driving on back roads or hiking to secluded places to capture the beauty of nature. I also spend considerable time editing my images to replicate what I saw.”

Abisamra’s photographs have been published in “Photographer’s Forum Magazine,” “Cape Ann Magazine,” “Discover Gloucester” and the “Cape Ann Guide.” He recently received the Juror’s Choice award in photography at the Rockport Art Association’s annual national exhibition for his “Buoys in Snow” photo. He is also a juried member of Gallery 53 on Rocky Neck, the Rockport Art Association and the Newburyport Art Association. His photography can be viewed along with the Cape Ann Coffee and Oliver’s Restaurant in Gloucester, Arts Abound in Magnolia and the Depot Diner in Beverly.

Membership in the Lynnfield Art Guild is open to artisans, photographers and artists of all levels, with student, supporting and family memberships available. Save The LAG’s Fall Art Show and Sale will take place on Nov. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Meeting House and on the Town Common.

For further information, visit www.lynnfieldarts.com and check out the LAG’s Facebook (Lynnfield Arts) and Instagram (@lynnfieldartguild) pages.