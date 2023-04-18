Published April 12, 2023

LYNNFIELD — The Village Home and Garden Club of Lynnfield celebrated Art in Bloom at the Lynnfield Public Library last week.

“Coordinating with the Lynnfield Public Library, Lynnfield Art Guild and Lynnfield High School art students, we were able to successfully kickoff our spring 2023 Art in Bloom event,” said Village Home and Garden Club member/Art in Bloom co-chair Tricia Torosian. “With over 50 community members in attendance, we enjoyed refreshments generously and beautifully presented by our hostess committee.”

The evening included a narrated presentation of each display by the artist, and the garden club members’ interpretations of the art done as a floral arrangement.

“This year, we added the feature of including a book to accompany each art display,” said Torosian.

Art in Bloom ran through Thursday, April 6.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the library for their support and help with this wonderful community event,” said Torosian. “A special thank you to library staff, Director Abigail Porter and Assistant Director Marita Klements. We would like to express our gratitude to Georgann Lieb for coordinating the books and serving as lead hostess for this event.”