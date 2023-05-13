LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild’s Spring Arts Festival celebrated art, music, food and the community on May 6 and 7.

Thanks to many volunteers and supporters, hundreds of residents and visitors enjoyed a fine art sale, tiny art gallery, bake sale, art vendors, community organization tables, performances by four musical groups, raffles and a kids’ creative corner. The Spring Arts Festival’s theme was “The Trees Around Us.”

“We are especially grateful to our many donors and the Massachusetts Cultural Council,” said LAG spokeswoman Pam Krinsky.

The LAG also announced the ribbon and award winners during the festival. In the Oil/Acrylic category, James Ryan won the first place prize for “Busy Harbor.” George Watchko received the second place prize for “Tatanka.” Frank Tomasello won the third place prize with “Forest Waterfall.” Maureen Maher’s “Bass” received an honorable mention award.

In the Watercolor/Pastel category, Pat O’Connor won the first place prize for “Room with a View.” Donna Barnes received the second place prize for “Beauty’s Wisdom.” William Deveney’s “Sunflowers” earned the third place prize. Lorraine O’Brien won an honorable mention award for “Back Shore, Gloucester.”

In the Mixed Media category, Laura Newman won a first place prize for “Tree Rings.” Rod Gao received the second place prize for “Grant Gao.” Leslie Chang earned a third place prize for “Birch Tree.” Beverly Cook won an honorable mention award for “Red.”

In the Photography category, Greg Pronevitz won a first place prize for “Weeping Katsura.” Michael Aaronson won a second place prize for “Devil’s Garden, Escalante.” Catherine Grassello was given the third place prize for “Heaven on Earth.” Mark Bankoff received an honorable mention award for “Love to Keep me Warm.”

The Art Show’s judges presented three prizes for the “Trees Around Us” category. William Deveney received a first place prize for “Roots.” Evelyn Butler won the second place prize for “Color From Within.” William Mullen won the third place prize for “Endicott Woodcut.”

Four Lynnfield High School students won prizes in the Student Art category. Senior Christian Murphy won a first place prize for “Stina Persson, Inspired.” Sophomore Emily Toscano won the second place prize for “Walking the Word.” Senior Ella Fleury earned the third place prize for “Porch Lights.” Senior Abigail Spillane won an honorable mention award for “Out of the Shadow.”

The Wakefield Co-operative Bank Awards were given to Catherine Grassello for “Heaven on Earth” (Adult Division) and LHS sophomore Ella Hayman for “Little Leah” (Student Division). The Savings Bank Awards were given to Beverly Cook for “Red” (first place adults) and Joyce Fukasawa for “Rising Moon” (second place adults). LHS senior Abigail Spillane received a first place student award for “Out of the Shadows” and Victoria Wang received a second place award for “My Life in Words.”

The ballots were also counted for the show’s “People’s Choice” category. Out of 258 votes, there was an even tie between Catherine Grassello in the photography category for “Heaven on Earth” and Mary Higdon in the oil/acrylic category for “Window Boxes of Italy.”