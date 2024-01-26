LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High School Music Department is hosting a Coffeehouse on Wednesday, Feb. 7, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Band Room.

Music students will be performing a wide variety of music during the Coffeehouse.

While the entrance fee is $5, the fee will be waived if residents bring food donations for the Tri-M Music Honor Society’s food drive for Haven from Hunger. The Tri-M Music Honor Society is looking for residents to donate canned goods, cereal boxes and cake mixes for the food drive.

There will also be cash concessions available. All of the Coffeehouse’s proceeds will benefit the LHS Music Department.