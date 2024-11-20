By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Nov. 14, the two Lynnfield Middle School field hockey teams had a doubleheader in the Bay State Youth Field Hockey League Select finals at Lynnfield High School.

In the first game, the 5th and 6th grade team edged North Reading, 2-1, in a shootout to win the title. After the overtime session, Lynnfield won the ensuing shootout 3-1.

Harper Haney had the Lynnfield goal in regulation assisted by Gabby D’Amelio.

In the shootout, Haney, Bryce Nunley and Sydney Polansky all found the back of the North Reading net.

Lynnfield, who defeated Billerica in the semifinals, finished the year at 8-1.

In the nightcap game, the 7th and 8th grade team lost in overtime to Winchester 1-0, in a heartbreaker.

That was the team’s lone defeat this fall as they entered the game at 9-0. Lynnfield defeated Melrose in the semifinal round the previous week.

“We have an impressive youth program in town,” said Bay State Youth Field Hockey League founder and president Christina Serra, who is also the Lynnfield High girls’ lacrosse coach. “The future for the Lynnfield High field hockey program looks bright.”

Serra, whose daughter is on the 7th and 8th grade team, started the program seven years ago and has seen the growth of the sport in town.

“When I started, there were around 100 players,” she recalled. “Now we have around 150 players.”

Serra has also seen the Bay State Youth League grow.

“This is our second year running the league with 23 participating towns and more joining next year,” added Serra. “We created this because there has never been a field hockey league in our area.”

While the regular league played their games on Sunday, the select league teams played their games on Friday nights starting in September.

Former Lynnfield High player, Lily Rothwell coached both teams. While Serra was the assistant coach for the 7th and 8th grade teams, Courtney Nunley was the assistant coach for the 5th and 6th grade teams.

In the 5th and 6th grade level, there were four teams in the select division. There were six teams in the 7th and 8th grade level.

After seven years, Serra will be stepping down as the head of the Lynnfield Middle School field hockey program as Nunley will take over next year.

Serra will, however, stay on as the president of the Bay State Youth League.