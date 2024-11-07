By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Oct. 30, the Lynnfield Middle School runners competed in a 3K race held at Lynnfield High on an unseasonably warm day.

Both boys and girls participated in this event.

Runners from the Lynnfield High cross country teams led the middle schoolers in warm-ups, stretching and plyometric drills before the race, then they ran with the kids.

Avery Trippe, who is in seventh grade, was the winner of the race coming in with a time of 12:11. Anastasia Curtis captured second with a time of 13:37 and third place went to Ben Romano with a time of 14:16 as he was the first male to finish.

Other finishers included: Joseph. Berlinghieri, Landey. McKelvey, Keira. Kenneally, Madison.Cabral, and Taylor White.

“It was exciting to see all of the young runners,” said Lynnfield High girls’ cross country coach Liane Cook. “Seeing all of them bodes well for the future for the boys and girls teams.”

Cook also pointed out that some of the runners were unable to finish due to the weather.

“It was hot out there and that made it harder,” pointed out Cook.

Cook and LHS boys cross country coach Bill Wallace put this event together working along with the Lynnfield Recreation Department.

On Nov. 9 the two LHS cross country teams will be in Wrentham for the Division 3A State Championships.

That event will take place at the Wrentham Developmental Center starting at 9 a.m.