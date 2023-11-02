LYNNFIELD — Townspeople recently gathered at Lynnfield Middle School for a day of excitement, exploration, and connection at Lynnfield’s first Touch-a-Truck event.

The Lynnfield Moms Group, the town of Lynnfield, the Department of Public Works, Lynnfield Fire Department and Lynnfield Police Department hosted this free event. The Touch-a-Truck event brought families, friends and vehicle enthusiasts together for a memorable day of hands-on experiences.

“From fire engines to police cruisers, construction machinery to a school bus, the Touch-a-Truck event offered attendees the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with an impressive array of vehicles that play essential roles in our everyday lives,” said LMG Communications and Public Relations Co-Director Crystal Lewandowski. “Children and adults alike marveled at the chance to climb aboard, touch the controls and even honk the horns of these impressive machines.”

Lewandowski said one of the highlights of the day was the chance to meet and interact with the firefighters, police officers, and other professionals who operate these vehicles day in and day out.

“Kids’ faces lit up as they donned miniature firefighter helmets and tried their hands at the steering wheels of these powerful vehicles,” said Lewandowski.

Throughout the event, families were treated to a variety of activities and entertainment including face painting, balloon animals and lawn games, while an ice cream truck and DJ added to the fun atmosphere.

Lewandowski said local businesses and organizations showed their support by setting up informational booths and provided free items. The Lynnfield Library held an educational Story Time, where children learned about various types of trucks and vehicles. Raffles and prize giveaways added an element of excitement, with lucky winners taking home some fantastic prizes donated by event sponsors.

“The Lynnfield Moms Group is proud to have co-hosted our first Touch-a-Truck event, and its success is a testament to the spirit of the Lynnfield community,” said Lewandowski. “It was a day that brought neighbors closer together and provided an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike. As the event concluded, attendees left with memories of a fun-filled day and a greater understanding of the vital roles these vehicles play in our community.”

If residents are interested in joining the Lynnfield Moms Group and supporting future community events, they should visit www.lynnfieldmoms.com to become a member or follow the LMG on Instagram @lynnfieldmoms.