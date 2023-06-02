THE LHS baseball team concluded their terrific regular season with a championship trophy from the Brendan Grant Tournament held in Belmont over Memorial Day Weekend. The Pioneers beat Burlington 9-5 on Friday and topped Belmont 9-7 in the Championship game on Saturday. Lynnfield (16-4) was ranked No. 14 in the MIAA’s latest Div. 3 power rankings. The bracket will be released today. (Kristine Marengi Photo)