By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In the season opener way back on April 1, the Lynnfield High boys’ lacrosse team was edged by Swampscott, 8-7.

The Pioneers were looking to avenge that defeat on June 5 as they met the Big Blue again, this time in the MIAA Division 4 Round of 16 at home.

In another close matchup, the Big Blue were able to escape with a hard-fought, 9-7 decision to eliminate the Pioneers.

With that result, the 4th-seeded Pioneers ended the 2024 campaign at 16-4. The 13th-seeded Big Blue, meanwhile, edged Cohasset 9-8 in the Quarterfinals to improve to 20-1. They faced top-seeded Nantucket on June 11 in the State Semifinals (results not available as of press time).

“This game was very similar to the opening-day game,” said Lynnfield head coach Pat Lamusta, as both games went back-and-fourth. “It is two very even teams.”

Lynnfield led this one, 5-4, at the half but the Big Blue defense held the Pioneers to only two goals in the second stanza while their offense scored five times.

Swampscott led 3-1 after the first quarter but the Pioneers outscored them, 4-1, to take the lead at the break.

“Their goalie really stood out in the second half,” said Lamusta, about Big Blue netminder Tom Sheehan, who made 16 saves. “We had a lot of good chances but he turned them back.”

Swampscott led 8-6 after the third quarter but a goal by junior Owen Considine midway through the fourth quarter cut the lead to one.

However, Chase Russo closed the door for Swampscott as he scored an insurance goal with 33 seconds left.

Lynnfield was led in scoring by junior Will Norton who scored three. Senior Evan Rocha and junior Mike Murphy each had one goal and one assist.

Junior Owen Doherty had the other Pioneer tally.

Junior captain Kelan Cardinal and junior Aidan Norton each had one assist. Aidan Norton also led the team in ground balls with five and he had one takeaway.

Senior captain AJ Chiaradonna led the team in takeaways with three.

Pioneer goalie, junior Ben Pimentel, made 12 saves to end the year at 16-4 in net.

“Ben made two key saves when we had a man-down situation,” pointed out Lamusta.

Jason Rothwell led the Big Blue’s balanced attack with two goals and one assist including the game-winning one to Russo. Carson Palmer also scored twice.