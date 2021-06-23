Pioneers sweep Hornets in D3N tourney

Host Hamilton-Wenham in semifinals

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In the regular season, the Lynnfield High boys’ tennis team beat North Reading both times by a 5-0 final. On Monday afternoon, the two schools met again, this time in the Division 3 North quarterfinals at Lynnfield Middle School.

Just like in the regular season, the Pioneers won 5-0 on a hot afternoon.

“The kids did not let down even though we beat them both times in the regular season,” said Pioneers head coach Joe Dunn. “They stepped up their games.”

SENIOR CAPTAIN Jamil Khodr won his second singles match in two sets during the boys’ tennis team’s 5-0 victory over North Reading during the Division 3 North quarterfinals on June 21. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

With the win, the second-seeded Pioneers improved to 12-0 while the 10th-seeded Hornets ended the year at 6-7.

Junior co-captain Harrison Luba won at first singles 6-0, 6-1 over Jon Belinquiz while Jamil Khodr at second singles, won 6-0, 6-0 over Jordan Hemley.

At third singles, freshman Dan Levin stayed undefeated as he beat Roman Pom, 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles action, the team of 11th-graders Dave Kasdon and Jason Yang won 6-2, 6-1 over the duo of Adin Shore and Jon Park.

The second team of freshman Russell Kasdon and sophomore Rafik Khodr shut out Chris Mangano and Ryan Kay, 6-0, 6-0.

On Wednesday (June 23), the Pioneers will host Hamilton-Wenham in the semifinals at Lynnfield Middle School. The Pioneers handed the Generals their lone loss of the season back on May 18 winning 4-1 at home.

The Generals, who beat Swampscott 4-1 in the quarterfinal round, enter this match at 11-1.

“We know that they want to avenge their only loss of the season to us so we have to be ready,” said Dunn. The winner of that match will face the winner of the Weston- Austin Prep match in the Div. 3 North Final (date and location unknown as of press time).