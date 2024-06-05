After press time:

Lynnfield defeats Leicester 5-0 (June 4)

Published June 5, 2024

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In their first playoff match on May 30, the Lynnfield High boys’ tennis team blanked Mashpee, 5-0, in an MIAA Division 4 first round matchup.

Due to the rain, the match was moved indoors to the Manchester Athletic Center as the Pioneers were the host team.

The top-seeded Pioneers improved to 16-1 while the 33rd-seeded Falcons ended the year at 11-7.

At first singles, senior Dan Levin beat Colin Burdge, 6-0, 6-1.

“They have a young team but Burdge is a very good player,” said Pioneers head coach Joe Dunn.

Second-singles player, junior captain Shea McCarthy, shut out James Benners, 6-0, 6-0.

Third-singles player, junior Shlok Kudrimoti, also recorded a double bagel as he defeated Matt Duvall, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action, seniors Brendan Sokop and Russ Kasdon won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1 over Andrew Kelley and Cam Perry while the second pairing of seniors Slate LoPilato and Kurt Rothermund shut out Jesse Dean and Jack Foley, 6-0, 6-0.

Lynnfield hosted Leicester on June 4 in a Round of 16 match (results not available at press time).

Leicester, the 17th-seed, entered that match at 16-3.

The winner of that one will take on No. 9 Cohasset in the D4 quarterfinals (date and time unknown as of press time).

The Skippers, who the Pioneers have beaten in states the last two years, enter that match with a record of 14-4.