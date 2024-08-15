THE LHS football team, pictured after their 34-0 win over North Reading on Thanksgiving last year, will start their 2024 season on Friday. After two scrimmages, the Pioneers will kick off their nine-game regular season on Friday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. at North Attleboro. (File Photo)

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High football team will officially kick off their 2024 season this Friday at LHS. Football starts a few days earlier than the rest of the fall high school sports throughout Massachusetts. The rest of the LHS fall sports teams can begin practice on Monday.

The football team is coming off a strong season in which they finished 9-2 overall. They went 8-1 to earn the No. 5 seed in the Div. 6 state tournament. After beating No. 12 Swampscott 28-0, Lynnfield fell to No. 4 Hudson 28-13 in the quarterfinals.

The Pioneers finished their season with an emphatic 34-0 shutout over rival North Reading in the 64th Thanksgiving Day Game, their second straight win over the Hornets on Turkey Day.

Lynnfield will play two scrimmages to get ready for the season. They will host Peabody on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. and travel to Melrose on Friday, Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

The Pioneers only have three home games in their nine-game regular season schedule. They have three road games to start the season, playing at North Attleboro on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to start the season. On Sept. 20, they visit Wakefield at 6 p.m. Wakefield’s seven-game CAL schedule starts on Sept. 27 in Ipswich. Their home-opener is on Friday, Oct. 4 against Amesbury at 6:30 p.m.

The 65th Thanksgiving Day Game will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28, 10:30 a.m. at North Reading.

LHS football 2024 schedule

Friday, Sept. 13: at North Attleboro, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: at Wakefield, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27: at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: vs. Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11: vs. Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18: at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: at Manchester-Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: vs. Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28: at North Reading, 10:30 a.m.