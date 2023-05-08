MADDIE MASTRANGELO had a goal in Lynnfield’s win over Malden Catholic and added an assist against undefeated Newburyport. The Pioneers host North Reading on Wednesday and Manchester-Essex on Friday. (Courtesy Photo)

Post publication updates: Lynnfield falls to North Reading 15-9 (May 3)

Lynnfield falls to Manchester-Essex 7-3 (May 5)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Last Saturday morning, the Lynnfield High girls’ lacrosse team lost at home to Ipswich 16-1. This game was originally scheduled for April 12 but was postponed.

With that defeat, the Pioneers record dropped to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the Cape Ann League. The Tigers, meanwhile, improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the CAL.

“They have an amazing defense, good goalie and they cut well on offense,” said Pioneers head coach Christina Serra about the Tigers.

Ipswich led this game at the half 12-1.

Chloe Considine had the lone Pioneer goal assisted by fellow senior co-captain, Charlotte Radulski.

Lynnfield goalie, Casey Flynn, made eight saves as the junior’s record fell to 6-3.

On April 27, the Pioneers lost, 19-5, at home to undefeated Newburyport.

“They have always had a strong team,” said Serra about the Clippers, who are one division higher (Div. 3) than the Pioneers.

Newburyport led this one, 16-5, at the half as Lynnfield was shut out in the second half.

Taylor Valiton and Considine led the LHS attack with two goals each. Hannah Gromko had the other tally.

Maddie Mastrangelo had one assist.

Flynn had eight stops in this game as well.

On April 25, Lynnfield beat guest Malden Catholic, 13-11, in a non-league game.

The Pioneers scored the game’s first four goals and led, 8-6, at the break. In the second half, they were able to keep that slim lead

“That good start we had was very helpful,” recalled Serra. “We are two pretty evenly matched teams.”

Valiton and Considine both scored four times while Considine added one assist. Radulski had two goals and one assist while Mastrangelo, Gromko and her sister, Chloe, all found the back of the Lancer net once.

Flynn had a season-high 15 saves.

“She played unbelievably,” stated Serra.

The next game for LHS will be on May 3 as they host North Reading. Two days later, they welcome Manchester-Essex.

On May 8, they end their seven-game homestand against Hamilton-Wenham.

All three games will start at 4 p.m.