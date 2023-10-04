

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The girls’ soccer team earned two big victories last week.

With Lynnfield currently riding a three-game winning streak and only having one loss this season, the MIAA has ranked the Pioneers fifth in the Division 4 Girls’ Soccer Power Rankings. South Hadley is ranked first, Cohasset is second, Hamilton-Wenham is third and West Bridgewater is fourth.

The Pioneers (7-1) began last week defeating Pentucket 2-1 on Sept. 26.

Sophomore forward Bella Carroll scored Lynnfield’s first goal five minutes into the first half.

Carroll gave the Pioneers a 2-0 lead after finding the back of the net 10 minutes into the opening frame. Junior midfielder Emma Rose had the assist.

“Bella came up big with those two goals,” said Pioneers head coach Mark Vermont.

The Panthers scored its only goal of the game 21 minutes into the second half.

Senior captain Ava Gamache tallied three saves in net.

Vermont said the Pioneers played very well against Pentucket.

“We came out strong right out of the gate,” said Vermont. “We didn’t have much time to warm up, which is something you worry about. The team really responded well and did a great job moving the ball.”

Vermont said senior captain/midfielder Ally Sykes played very well against the Panthers.

“Ally played a great game,” said Vermont.

Vermont also said Rose and junior midfielder Clara Caulfield played great games against Pentucket.

“Emma and Clara really came up big for us,” said Vermont.

Declaws Ipswich

The Pioneers kept rolling and defeated Ipswich 3-1 on Sept. 28.

Carroll gave the Pioneers a 1-0 lead after receiving a pass from Rose off of a corner kick six minutes into the opening frame.

Undaunted, Carroll scored her second goal of the contest eight minutes into the first half. Caulfield and sophomore midfielder Hannah Ozanian had the assists.

Ipswich scored its only goal of the game a minute before halftime.

Caulfield gave the Pioneers a 3-1 lead after receiving a pass from freshman forward Kaylee Barrett with eight minutes remaining in the game.

“Clara scored a great goal,” said Vermont. “She shot it from about 25 yards out and beat the goalie.”

Gamache recorded two saves in the cage against the Tigers.

Vermont said the Pioneers played well against Ipswich.

“I loved how we came out strong in the first five minutes,” said Vermont. “Ipswich defended strong, but we were able to capitalize on our chances.”

Vermont said freshman midfielder Giada Antidormi played well against the Tigers.

“Giada played a great game for us,” said Vermont. “She did a great job winning balls and finding open players.”

Upcoming games

The Pioneers hosted Triton on Tuesday, taking place after deadline. Lynnfield travels to Newburyport on Thursday, Oct. 5, beginning at 4 p.m. The Pioneers travel to Danvers on Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 10 a.m.