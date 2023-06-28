By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield High girls’ track and field coach Christine Smith gave out six awards at the team’s end-of-season banquet earleir this month. Emilie Bell received the MVP Award as the junior thrower was also named a captain for next year.

The Rookie of the Year Award went to freshman Abi Lopez who was a thrower and ran the 800 meters.

Senior co-captain, Bella George, took home the Pioneers Pride Award as she threw the javelin.

Two other senior co-captains, Julia Carbone and Katherine Adamo, both won the Coaches Award. Carbone was a long jumper while Adamo did hurdles.

The fourth captain, Courtney Cumming, was also given a Coaches Award as the senior missed all of this year due to a knee injury but she was supportable to her teammates despite her injury.

It was a tough year for the Pioneers this spring as they went 0-4 in the regular season and 0-3 in the Cape Ann League Baker division.

The team started off with only 31 members but, by the end of the year, was down to 27. They also did not have a CAL All-Star.

“In my eight years here, this was the smallest roster we have ever had,” explained Smith. “That made it 100 percent tougher for us to win. The good news is that we showed so much improvement and got a lot of personal-best times and distances at the end of the season.”

Lynnfield will lose the four captains to graduation, Carbone, Adamo, George and Cumming.

“They were dedicated members who were upset about the other seniors who did not return this year,” said Smith. “It was also tough for them sine they had to miss their freshman year due to Covid.”

The captains for next spring were also named and they will all be 12th-graders next year, along with Bell, the other three girls selected are Olivia Goguen, Melissa Caprio, and Viola Wertz.

“We are hoping to grow the roster and be more competitive next year,” said Smith, about the goals for next spring. “Hopefully, we can recruit some new members along with the incoming freshman class.”

Lynnfield is slated to return 23 athletes next year.