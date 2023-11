JOEY CUCCINIELLO

ALEX BALDINI

ANTHONY MORALES

QUINN HARDISTY

The LHS football captains, from left to right, Cucciniello, Baldini, Morales and Hardisty have led the Pioneers to a No. 5 seed in the Div. 6 tournament and a home, first round game against No. 12 Swampscott this Friday night at 6:30 p.m. (Courtesy Photo)