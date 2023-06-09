Boys’ Tennis Team

THE LHS boys’ tennis team pushed their winning streak to 16 with a 5-0 victory over Mashpee in the first round of the Div. 4 state tournament on June 1. The 3rd-seeded Pioneers hosted No. 19 Rockport in the Round of 16 on Tuesday after press time. If victorious, Lynnfield would host No. 11 Bromfield School in the quarterfinals at a date and time to be announced. (LHS Boys’ Tennis Photo)

Updates post publication:

Lynnfield defeats Rockport in the sweet 16 (June 6)

Lynnfield defeats Bromfield School 5-0 to advances to the Final 4 (June 6)

