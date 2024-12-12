LYNNFIELD — The Police Department is holding its annual Holiday Toy Drive once again.

Similar to previous years, toy donations will be brought to Boston Medical Center for distribution to all of the pediatric units.

“Our last several toy drives have been exceptional and we cannot overstress our thanks and appreciation to everyone who helps make this program so successful,” said Police Chief Nick Secatore. “The last day for donations will be Dec. 19.”

Townspeople should bring their toy donations to the temporary Police Station trailer lobby located in the lower parking lot at Town Hall.

“Inside the trailer is an intercom to let our dispatchers know there are toys being dropped off,” said Secatore.