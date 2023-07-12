LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield Rotary kicked off its Concerts on the Common on Wednesday, July 6.

The weather was not a factor as the band, Funbucket, entertained the well-attended crowd. Attendees were toe tapping, humming and dancing to music ranging from John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen and The Beatles.

Lynnfield High School Interact Club President Megan Woods and club members Casey Flynn, Haley Palumbo, Maddie Mastrangelo and Addie Connelly sold food and beverages to attendees.

Event Committee Co-Chairs, Bob and Lauri Priestley handled the emcee duties awarding raffle prizes to the winners among the happy crowd and thanking the many sponsors that continue to make the free concert series possible.

“Rotary invites all who love music to join the club every Wedsnesday night in July from 6-8 p.m. for an experience that will be sure to bring you back,” said Rotary Club Co-President Christine Travers.

Freddie G’s Happy Hour Band will be playing on Wednesday, July 12. The 12 Barz Band will be performing on Wednesday, July 19. Wildfire will be playing on Wednesday, July 26.