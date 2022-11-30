YOUNGSTERS, from left, Riley Berlinghieri, Austin Routhier, Emilie O’Shea, Joey Berlinghieri, Connor Routhier, Keira Kenneally and Aviva Lash had a great time during Lynnfield Rotary’s 5K Run and Walk. (Maggie Kenneally Photo)

LYNNFIELD — The cold morning was no match for the warmth and good friendship on display at the 13th annual Rotary Turkey Trot on Sunday, Nov 20.

Over 300 participated in the traditional 5K, which included walkers for the first time. Rotary, as always, worked to raise funds for Lynnfield High School scholarships for deserving high school seniors as well as various community causes.

This year, however, inspired by a compelling story, Rotary partnered with the Lynnfield Moms Group for their fundraising activity as well. LMG came out to honor the memory of their friend Julie Routhier, who although only being diagnosed in July of this year, died in September after a brief battle with a very aggressive cancer, leaving a husband and three young children. Their hope was to raise funds to help other such families in our community that face the devastating loss of a loved one so suddenly.

In the spirit of the day, Lynnfield Rotary President Christine Travers dressed in a colorful, fun turkey outfit got the festivities started, welcoming all the contestants to the starting line.

After everyone stood for the “Star-Spangled Banner,” Travers read a moving letter written by the Lynnfield Mothers Group to honor Julie Routhier, who fought cancer so valiantly.

With that, the familiar “ready, set, go” was said, and the racers were off. The walkers were off first, who then followed by the runners.

After the official race was underway, Travers then called for the Fun Run heats to begin. Three were conducted, which provided a fitting conclusion to a spirited, fun filled morning!

The order of finish was as follows for the 5K Race:

Overall winners

Female: Kara Moran

Male: Angelo DeLuca

Age class winners

12 and under

Female: Taylor Carney

Male: Danny Toland

13-18

Female: Maddie Daigle

Male: Jake Martinho

19-29

Female: Jade Demato

Male: Christopher McCarthy

30-39

Female: Jessica Stevenson

Male: Salvatore Bottaro

40-49

Female: Emily McDivitt

Male: Chris Doherty

50 and over

Female: Connie Ruel

Male: Michael Dimavro

Travers also thanked the Turkey Trot 5K’s sponsors and donors: MarketStreet, First Financial Trust, Kimball & Kimball Law Firm, Dunkin Donuts (Coletta/Mello family), Moynihan Lumber, Lynnfield Moms Group (LMG), The Savings Bank, Everett Savings, Wakefield Cooperative Bank, atty. Stephanie Petty, Goddard School, Nike Lynnfield, Burton’s Grill & Bar, Dick Dalton, David Drislane, Peggy Calle, Jack and Hilda Moynihan, Lauren O’Shea, Dunkin Donuts (MaryAnn Coletta), Bagel World Route 1, Boston Audio Visual/Bob Priestley, Eastern Bank, A Healthy Lynnfield and Lynnfield Rotary.“Thank you to the Select Board, Lynnfield town administration, Lynnfield Police Department, Lynnfield Fire Department and the Lynnfield Historical Commission for their vital support,” said Travers. “We also want to thank Second-Wind Race Timers for their race result expertise. Finally, this race could not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our team of Rotarians, High School Rotary Interact Club members, the Lynnfield Moms Group and volunteers from family and friends. Thank you for making this day a memorable success.”