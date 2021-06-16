Consultants: Equity audit emphasizes ‘humanity over politics’

Jun 16, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 16, 2021

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The equity audit of the school system will be completed this fall, two consultants told the School Committee during a June 8 meeting.

Superintendent Kristen Vogel recently hired The Equity Process in order to conduct an equity audit for the district. The Equity Process’ Founder/CEO Cyndi Weekes-Bradley and Founder/Executive Director Elizabeth Redley appeared before the school board in order to give an overview of the audit.

Weekes-Bradley said the audit will begin in July and will tentatively be completed at the end of September.

“Through social and academic discourse, coaching and leadership and the implementation of research-based practices, our mission is to create a symbiotic relationship between equity, anti-bias and cultural inclusivity,” said Weekes-Bradley. “We are talking about being culturally inclusive. We will be looking at all races, genders, all disabilities and so forth so there is no exclusion.”

Redley said The Equity Process seeks to “disrupt racist and biased practices and policies that create inequities in Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) spaces in school communities through collective work and understanding of current local and state trends.” She recalled that the group of young women from Lynnfield Middle School who are currently working to overhaul the district’s dress code policy mirrors the work The Equity Process undertakes.

“Inequity has many faces,” said Redley. “It is not always race-based. There are many challenges women face in public schools.”

Weekes-Bradley was born in Barbados and immigrated to the United States in 1980. She holds several Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) certifications. She is a certified early childhood education teacher and is certified as a principal and assistant principal for grades preK-6 and grades 9-12. She is also a certified special education administrator at all grade levels and is licensed to be a school superintendent.

“I am a person who believes in humanity, love, joy and hope,” said Weekes-Bradley. “There is an overall feeling of humanity in Lynnfield and that is what really brought us here.”

Redley was raised in Revere and graduated from Wellesley College in 2001. She has worked as an English language arts teacher at the secondary school level.

“I have been fortunate to teach a wide variety of grade levels,” said Redley.

Weekes-Bradley said one of the Equity Process’ mottos is “humanity over politics.”

“Every time we come back to politics, we will just gently remind people that we are for humanity for all,” said Weekes-Bradley.

Redley said the equity audit is a “comprehensive benchmarking tool that assesses diversity, equity and inclusion for schools, nonprofit organizations and companies.”

“It will consist of statistical and social science research,” said Redley. “We will do some focus groups and will be speaking to educators and members of the community. We will not only look at DESE data, but also grade level data and content. We will be looking at academics and what the curriculum looks like. We will also look at what techniques you are implementing and what research-based practices you are using and what evidence-based practices you are using.”

Redley also said The Equity Process will be administering surveys and will be examining school handbooks and policies.

“We will take a look at all of the information in order to get a full view of the school community and outline ways more diversity, equity and inclusion strategies can be incorporated,” said Redley.

Weekes-Bradley agreed.

“We will make recommendations about DEI strategies that are connected to data,” said Weekes-Bradley. “It won’t be just out of the sky. Our equity audits also cause people to look internally at their own practices and how they may want to grow in the Lynnfield Public Schools community.”

Weekes-Bradley said the audit seeks to ensure all students in Lynnfield have a great academic experience and “not just some.” She also said the audit seeks to ensure the School Department “embraces the notion that students in minority populations can feel safe and actualize their vision of success.”

SC reaction

School Committee member Phil McQueen welcomed Weekes-Bradley and Redley to Lynnfield.

“I think this is the most important work we can do in education and the country as a whole at the moment,” said McQueen. “I am looking forward to seeing the results of the equity audit.”

School Committee member Kate DePrizio asked how is the audit being funded.

Vogel said the School Department has received federal funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law earlier this year.

“One of the requirements for that money is to use it on equity work in schools,” said Vogel. “We are using some of the money to fund the audit.”

DePrizio also welcomed Weekes-Bradley and Redley to Lynnfield.

“I am so glad you are here,” said DePrizio.

School Committee member Jamie Hayman said he is looking forward to learning about the equity audit’s results. He asked what types of recommendations have come out of different audits in other districts.

Weekes-Bradley recalled that The Equity Process helped a different district update its human resource policies.

“What they found in that district was a lot of people of color where employed, but they were employed in nonprofessional positions,” said Weekes-Bradley. “The goal was to get more People of Color to apply for professional positions and retain them.”

School Committee Vice Chairwoman Stacy Dahlstedt said the audit seeks to make sure “every student and staff member feels included and safe.”

“This is looking at the entire district,” said Dahlstedt. “The audit is going to take place over the next several months, and will be submitted and presented. We will have some discussions about what makes sense for us as a district.”

Weekes-Bradley said Dahlstedt was correct.

“We will give you recommendations and then you will figure out what are the next steps,” said Weekes-Bradley.

School Committee Chairman Rich Sjoberg said Weekes-Bradley and Redley are going to learn volunteerism is widespread throughout Lynnfield.

“Lynnfield is a welcoming and incredible place,” said Sjoberg.

Hayman noted there is a group of residents who are “apprehensive” about what the audit will find. He asked how could those concerns be alleviated. “Everyone doesn’t have to agree on everything,” said Weekes-Bradley. “We are trying to build a school community, not somebody’s house. We have to be open, transparent and continue the lines of communication because people sometimes feel you are trying to hide something from them. The bottom line is if we want to create a community for all students and staff, we have to address some of the inequities that exist whether it’s students with disabilities, race, culture and religion. People tend to be truthful and it’s how you handle that truth. Do you want to hide from it and pretend it doesn’t exist or do you want to really address it so everyone in that community feels like they belong? That is the second part you will all have to go through after the recommendations are given.”