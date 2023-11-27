LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Village Home and Garden Club members are gearing up for the busy holiday season.

This November, members will gather for the club’s seasonal community service projects creating holiday swags and festive arrangements to decorate the Lynnfield Town Common and Lynnfield Library.

Members are also busy creating their popular holiday greens arrangements for sale at the Country Store event on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Meeting House on the Town Common. These beautiful arrangements are perfect for home decoration and gift giving. Beginning at 9 a.m., the famed Country Store will continue its decades-long tradition with holiday foods, seasonal gift sales, children’s crafts and games, musical performances, a visit from Santa and the annual Tree Lighting on the Common.

If people would like additional information about the Village Home and Garden Club of Lynnfield or are interested in joining, they should contact Sue Cullen at sue.cullen4@gmail.com or Carol Schelzi at cschelzi@gmail.com.