LYNNFIELD — The town of Lynnfield will be offering the age/series appropriate Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines and bivalent boosters as well as flu shots on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Thursday, Oct. 6, taking place from 4-6 p.m. at Town Hall, 55 Summer St.

The town will be providing the Pfizer vaccine for ages 3 and older and the Moderna vaccine for people ages 18 and older.

The following will be available based on the most recent FDA/CDC emergency use authorizations.

Primary vaccine series for anyone ages 3 and older.

First boosters at least five months after finishing primary vaccine series for ages 5 and older.

Booster of Pfizer Bivalent COVID vaccine for anyone ages 12 and older who has completed a primary vaccine series of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after last dose or last booster dose.

Booster of Moderna Bivalent COVID vaccine for anyone 18 and older who has completed a primary series of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after last dose or last booster dose,

In addition to the COVID vaccine, the town will have flu shots available for ages 3 and up.

“Please bring your insurance cards, medical and prescription, and COVID-19 vaccination cards to the clinic,” said Health Director Coral Hope. “COVID vaccines are free for all regardless of insurance coverage. Insurance is required for flu vaccines. For those covered by Medicare, please bring your red, white, and blue Medicare card in addition to any other insurance cards.”

Hope said residents should visit https://www.appointmentquest.com/scheduler/2250024227?schedule=lynnfieldtownhall to sign up for the clinics and to select the Pfizer, Moderna or flu vaccine.