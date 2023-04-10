SELECT BOARD CHAIRMAN Phil Crawford (at far left) and School Committee member Jamie Hayman (at far right) thanked Serving Lynnfield Event Committee members, from left, Sarah Kelley, Christina Hayman, Lindsay Weiss and Ellen Crawford for organizing the Craig Stone Gala on March 31. (Dan Tomasello Photo)
