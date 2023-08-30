With the Labor Day holiday taking place on Monday, Sept. 4, the Villager will have early deadlines for editorial and advertising content for the Sept. 6 issue.

All press releases and editorial content needs to be emailed to the Lynnfield Villager by 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Editorial content can be emailed to lynnfieldnews@wakefielditem.com.

All advertising requests should be reserved and submitted by Thursday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. The Advertising Department can be reached at 781-245-0080 or ads@wakefielditem.com. People looking to place an advertisement should ask for Chris Ellison or Jon Pinkney.

The Villager appreciates everyone’s cooperation, and wishes everyone a Happy Labor Day.