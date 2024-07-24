LYNNFIELD — For two decades, Lynnfield resident Paula Parziale has supported the annual Reid’s Ride 28-mile bike ride and the work of the Reid R. Sacco Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Alliance with generous donations and sponsorships.

Parziale is the founder and owner of Direct Flowers of Boston, Inc., a flower wholesale business located at the New England Flower Exchange in Chelsea. Direct Flowers of Boston is the premier sponsor of the 2024 20th anniversary Reid’s Ride “Coast-to-Coast” event.

“I owe Paula my deepest gratitude for making Direct Flowers of Boston this year’s top sponsor,” said Reid’s Ride Director Lorraine Sacco. “I met Paula at a Lynnfield Rotary meeting years ago, where I introduced myself and explained the vision of the Reid R. Sacco AYA Cancer Alliance and Reid’s Ride. Paula has since supported our mission for almost 20 years, not only as a generous donor but also as a tireless volunteer and ardent advocate.”

Sacco said she admires Parziale’s “work ethic, values and regard for others.”

“Whether you’ve launched a business or a nonprofit, success is fueled by your attention to details around the clock, seven days a week,” said Sacco. “You also learn very quickly that you can’t achieve your mission without the sincerest commitment to family, friends, your team and your customers.”

About the 2024 Reid’s Ride event

Sacco said, “The 20th annual Reid’s Ride took on a modified format this year to reflect the fact that Reid’s Ride has spread its AYA cancer message across the entire country.”

“The 20th anniversary Reid’s Ride Coast-to-Coast event comprised dozens of different activities completed by nearly 100 participants across the nation,” said Sacco. “Everyone was welcome to register and host an activity of almost any type, including bike riding, running, hiking, walking, swimming, etc. Activities could be of any distance or duration and take place anywhere and on any date.”

Sacco said the objective was to be able to report that at least one Reid’s Ride activity had been completed in as many states as possible from the East Coast to the West Coast. As of last week, Sacco said Reid’s Ride activities had taken place in more than 40 U.S. States, reaching from New England to California, Oregon and Washington.

People should visit www.ReidsRide.org to see more details including its “Push-pin Map” graphic showing where across the nation the activities took place.

About the Reid R Sacco AYA Cancer Alliance

Over its 20-year history, the Reid R. Sacco AYA Cancer Alliance has evolved from a local, community-based organization to one that now serves the global AYA cancer community of patients and researchers.

“The alliance started as a small, grass-roots fund-raising and advocacy organization serving Northeastern Massachusetts,” said Sacco. “But its reach quickly expanded to all of New England, where it succeeded in raising awareness about the disparities facing AYA cancer patients in such areas as clinical research, medical training, long-term survival rates and age-appropriate care and treatment. Less than 10 years after its formation, the alliance had become recognized nationally not only for its advocacy and philanthropy, but for launching two of the first comprehensive medical-cancer-based AYA Cancer Programs in the country. Today, the Alliance and its achievements are recognized around the globe.

Additional Reid’s Ride sponsors

In addition to Direct Flowers of Boston, Sacco thanked the other sponsors of the 20th annual Reid’s Ride.

“Among this year’s leading donors are Boston North Cancer Association, the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Everett Co-operative Bank Charitable Foundation and Group 1 Automotive,” said Sacco.

Residents can see the complete list of sponsors at www.ReidsRide.org.