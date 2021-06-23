Teresa Leary, 94

Jun 23, 2021 by jkeating624

Loved spending time with family

Published June 23, 2021

MELROSE — Teresa A. (Gilmartin) Leary, 94, passed away on June 13, 2021.

Teresa was born in Melrose on April 23, 1927 to the late John and Delia (Gill) Gilmartin. She was raised in Melrose, graduated from St. Mary’s Grammar School and St. Mary’s High School. Teresa was a lifelong resident of Melrose and a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church. She was a member of the “Winnie Club,” a group of St. Mary’s High School friends who named the club after Sister Winnie, a friend who joined the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus right out of high school. Mrs. Leary worked at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for 20 years in the doctor’s lounge.

Teresa had a very quick Irish wit and was very proud of her Irish heritage. Mrs. Leary loved to travel with her family and friends, and especially enjoyed her trips to Ireland. Teresa liked taking trips with seniors to Foxwoods to play the slots, going out to lunch with Astrid and walking Breakheart Reservation in Saugus every day with Agnes. She was an excellent cook, liked to read the “Irish Sports Page” daily, but above all, she cherished the times she spent with her family.

Teresa was the beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Leary. She was the devoted mother of Joseph V. Leary Jr. and his wife, Shaye, of Woburn; Elaine Reinold and her late husband, Daniel, of Billerica; John Leary and his wife, Brenda, of Lynnfield; Daniel Leary and his wife, Kathleen, and Michael Leary and his wife, Robin, all of Wakefield. She was the cherished grandmother of Heather Irving, Bridget Freelove, David Reinold, Joseph W. Leary, Meghan Leary, Shannon Leary, Michael Leary, Shawn Leary and Patrick Leary. She was the loving sister of the late Mary, Fran and James Gilmartin, Rose O’Rourke and Agnes Hatfield. She was the special sister-in-law to Astrid Leary Napolitano. She was the proud great-grandmother of Emily, Riley, Jacob, Nathan, Colton and Caleb. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St. Melrose on Thursday, June 17, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose on Friday, June 18, followed by the burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Teresa’s name to St. Mary’s School, 4 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.