Korean War Air Force veteran and owner of Kelleher Courier Services

LYNNFIELD — Vincent E. Kelleher, 86, of Lynnfield, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Pilgrim Rehab and Nursing Home in Peabody.

He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 14, 1935, and was the son of the late Leo and Marie (Foley) Kelleher.

Vincent was a graduate of Canisius High School, Class of 1953. He was a Korean War Air Force veteran, and was the former owner of Kelleher Courier Services in Lynnfield. He was a member of the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. In his spare time, Vincent liked to golf.

Vincent was the beloved husband of Angela M. (Mastrovita) Kelleher. He was the loving father of Nancy Doherty and her husband, Thomas, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Linda Knee of Lynnfield; David Kelleher of Martinez, California; and Steven Kelleher and his wife Andrea of Georgetown. He was the brother of Patricia Otto of Virginia Beach, and the late Charles Kelleher, Paul Kelleher, Leo Kelleher, Joan Everett, Mary Catherine Jackson and Frances Fortuna. Ten grandchildren also survive Vincent: Kelly, Erin, Michael, Samantha, Kyle, Tara, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Sydney and Charles.

Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Monday, July 25, 2022. Vincent’s funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Tuesday, July 26. Interment took place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.