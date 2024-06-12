THE LYNNFIELD GOLD baseball team won the Middlesex Big Diamond League championship on June 6 with a 15-4 win over Stoneham, concluding a dominant season in which they went 12-3. In the title game, Christian Pace pitched 5 innings with 11 K’s and also had a double and an RBI; Jackson McShane went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, Ryan Grenier went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI and Chris Ruisi was 1-for-1 with 2 RBI. Pictured kneeling from left to right is Ryan Grenier, Jackson McShane and Michael Mattia. Standing from left to right is Joseph Polcari, Kevin Geary, Connor Preston, Ryan O’Connor, Ryan Barrett, Chris Ruisi, Sean Di Blasi, Dan Murphy, Christian Pace and Evan Swales. (Courtesy Photo)