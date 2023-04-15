THE LHS baseball team is off to a hot start in 2023. Lynnfield won their season-opener on Saturday, 8-2 over Lynn Classical and beat Haverhill on the road, 12-5 on Monday. Junior captain David Tracy got the win over the Hillies going 4 innings strong. Senior captain Alex Gentile had two hits, two runs and two RBI while sophomore Tyler Adamo had three hits. Pictured from left to right is senior captain Henry Caulfield, senior Camden Marengi, senior captain Nick Razzaboni and senior Devin Bolger. The Pioneers host Belmont on Saturday at 10 a.m. (LHS Baseball Photo)