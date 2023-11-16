LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield Youth Cheer had a very successful cheer competition at the MYCA (Mass Youth Cheer Alliance) cheer competition in Andover on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Directors Crystal Lavino, Cindy Band and Courtney McKelvey were honored to lead the charge of a program of eight teams and 150 cheerleaders. Of the eight teams, seven competed and six placed in the top three. The Mini Mascots, the first grade team, competed for the first time ever, that is admirable in itself.