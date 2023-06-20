LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Youth Lacrosse Association (LYLA) annual meeting will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Al Merritt Media and Cultural Center, 600 Market Street, second floor Lynnfield, MA 01940

Lynnfield Youth Lacrosse (LYL) is devoted to teaching the game of lacrosse in a fun and nurturing environment. LYL aims to provide boys’ and girls’ from K-8 an opportunity to learn the game, develop their skills and compete against teams from other towns.

Lynnfield Youth Lacrosse also offer a Learn-2-Lax program for children as young as kindergarten. The board, coaches and volunteers want all young athletes to grow, have fun playing and develop a love for this great game.

The annual meeting is open to all members of the LYL community. The purpose of the meeting is to elect board members, receive reports, update bylaws and conduct other business.

If people are interested in attending the meeting, they should send a notice to [email protected] no later than Friday, June 16.