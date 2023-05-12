By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — More than 5 miles worth of roadway improvements are scheduled to begin soon and continue throughout the summer and fall, Town Engineer Bill Renault told the Town Council this week. He and Public Works Director Joe Conway were at the meeting to provide an update on the department’s activities.

Renault began by reviewing the Engineering Division’s responsibilities. According to Renault, they plan, design, bid, permit and inspect right of way infrastructure improvement projects, including roadways and sidewalks, water/sewer utilities, bridges and dams, culverts, drainage systems and traffic signals as well as overseeing private contractors’ work.

The Engineering Division also provides technical assistance to town departments and boards, including the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Conservation Commission and the Planning Board. In addition, the Engineering Division oversees compliance with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits.

Renault said that last year, the Engineering Division was instrumental in the completion of 3.3 miles of roadway improvements, 3.2 miles of sidewalk improvements and 62 ADA curb ramps.

Also in 2022, the Engineering Division played a role in 1.3 miles of water main reconstruction on North

Avenue, Lowell Street, Main Street and Salem Street.

Other projects involved the Moulton Field fit court, the Veterans Field Pickle Ball Court and work along the Floral Way.

Renault also reviewed the Interactive Construction Viewer on the DPW web site, which provides residents with up to date information on ongoing projects, including road work, from the design phase through construction.

Ongoing projects include the portion of the Rail Trail from Main Street to Salem Street, which was paved as part of National Grid’s underground transmission line project. The DPW and the Engineering Department are in the process of adding enhancements and finalizing agreements that will allow that stretch of the pedestrian path to be open to the public later this year.

Upcoming projects involve the capping of a contaminated site off Butler Avenue, drainage improvements on Vernon Street, reconstruction of the Veterans Field Parking lot and construction of a bathroom facility at Hall Park.

Other projects on tap for 2023 include reconfiguring the five-way intersection at Oak Street, Green Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Renault also talked about 5 miles worth of roadway improvements scheduled for this year, including 2 miles worth of work that had to be postponed from last year due to shortages of materials. Those deferred projects include: Cordis Street (from Pleasant

Street to Vernon Street); Wave Avenue (from Pleasant Street to Vernon Street); Lowell Street (from Salem Street to Dexters Lane); Montrose Avenue (from Salem Street to Sophia’s Way); Pearl Street; Byrant Street; Park Street; Byron Street; and Albion Street (from the Stoneham town line to Broadway).

In addition, roadway projects scheduled for 2023 include the following: Cordis Street (from Pleasant Street to Vernon Street); Daniel Road; Broadway; Salem Street (From Nablus Way to the Sullivan Park access road); Cottage Terrace; Thorndike Road; Vernon Street (from Salem Street to Lowell Street); Jennifer Road; Fairlane Road; Long Bow Road; and Lowell Street (from Dexters Lane to Vernon Street).

Conway praised the Engineering Division staff for their work and noted that they have been especially adept at securing grants. It was also pointed out that, unlike most towns, Wakefield’s Engineering Division designs most projects in-house, as opposed to contracting with outside consultants for most work.