CABOT, CABOT & FORBES and its partners Equity Residential report that residents will be able to begin moving into their development on the lake sometime next year. The Basin will consist of 440 multifamily residential units, including 79 privately subsidized affordable units, and consists of a lakeside walking path, multiple roof decks, over 20,000 square feet of amenity space and an expansive landscape program. Residents will benefit from easy access to I-95/Route 128, as well as a complimentary shuttle service to downtown Wakefield and the nearby MBTA commuter rail. The project also features a 3,600-square-foot waterfront restaurant space with an associated 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio. The project is being constructed with sustainable design principles in mind; this includes targeting LEED Gold Certification, 100 percent electric units, ample electric vehicle and bicycle parking, and native landscape requiring minimal irrigation. (Frank Conte Photo)