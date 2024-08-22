WAKEFIELD — A 78-year-old Wakefield man succumbed to injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car while walking on Water Street yesterday afternoon.

Police, Fire and Cataldo Ambulance rushed to the scene at about 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a 2023 Ford Mustang driven by a Wakefield woman was pulling out of a driveway between Sonny Noto’s and Omelette Headquarters when the car struck the pedestrian. The man was transported to MelroseWakefield Hospital with severe injuries including head trauma but did not survive.

Police said that the man was walking west on Water Street when he was struck, but added that the accident remains under investigation. A State Police accident reconstruction team has been called in to assist Wakefield Police with the crash investigation.

Just after 5:30 p.m. yesterday, a caller reported a man sleeping on the grass near the railroad tracks in the area of Hanson Street and Renwick Road. Police checked on the man, who denied needing services.

One person was taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital yesterday at about 5:45 p.m. after a two-car crash on the the southbound side of Route 95 near Exit 59. The Wakefield Fire Department, Cataldo Ambulance and State Police responded.

A man was taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital last night at about 9:45 after he was found passed out in the front entrance of a building on Richardson Avenue.

The Fire Department responded to 15 calls yesterday. Eight of those were medical aid responses.