Updated-Bracket-3.21.23

As the NCAA men’s basketball tournament shifts to the Sweet 16 starting on Thursday night, multiple contestants in this year’s Wakefield Daily Item March Madness bracket contest have stood out from the pack.

Of course, with correct predictions increasing by value in each round, it’s important to consider what contestants have much of their Final Four still in play along with their predicted champion.

One point is earned for correct guesses in the first round while two points are earned for correct guesses in the second round.

The current leader with 46 points is Katie Fallon. In second place with 44 is Dick Green followed by 43 points each from James Hanron and Jamie McWilliam.

Two of Fallon’s Final Four remains but her champion, Kansas, is out. Green has one of only two remaining brackets in which their Final Four is still in it (Alabama, Tennessee, Houston and UCLA). Hanron has two of his Final Four in tact including Tennessee and champion Houston. McWilliam has three of his Final Four left including Alabama, Gonzaga and champion Texas.

Also scoring 40 or above was Dave Giannattasio (41), John Hourihan (41), John Murray (41), Cindy Murray (41), Eric Popp (41), Peter Wallace (40) and Henry Brown (40).

Giannattasio has the other bracket with all of his Final Four left (Alabama, Tennessee, Houston, UConn).

Hourihan has three of his Final Four left (Tennessee, Houston, UConn) but lost his champion pick, Arizona.

John Murray and Cindy Murray have two Final Four picks left including Alabama and champion Houston.

Popp has two Final Four teams left including Xavier and champion UCLA.

Wallace has champion Alabama, Texas and UCLA left. Brown has Xavier and UCLA but not champion pick Purdue.

Fallon, Green, Hanron, McWilliam, Giannattasio and Hourihan are six of eight contestants who have 10 of their Sweet 16 remaining. Richard Custodio and Kevin Geaney also have 10 teams left. They each currently have 39 points. Custodio has two of his Final Four left but not champion Kansas. Geaney has three of his Final Four teams left (Alabama, UConn and champion pick, Houston).

Correct guesses in the Sweet 16 will earn 4 points while the right prediction in the Elite 8 will earn 8 points. Contestants will earn 16 points for picking teams who make the championship game and 32 points for picking the National Champion.

The winner will receive a $200 grand prize from Designer Lawn Sprinkler Service. There will be another update next Tuesday when the Final Four will be set. The Sweet 16 will take place on Thursday and Friday. The Elite 8 will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The following is the upcoming schedule for Sweet 16 matchups:

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

No. 7 Michigan St. (-1.5) vs. No. 3 Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn (-3.5), 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee (-5.5), 9 p.m. (TBS)

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA (-2.5), 9:45 p.m. (CBS)

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

No. 5 San Diego St. vs. No. 1 Alabama (-7.5), 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston (-7.5), 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton (-9.5), 9 p.m. (TBS)

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas (-4.5), 9:45 p.m. (CBS)