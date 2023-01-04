Devoted to his family and passionate about baseball

NORTH READING — Matthew A. Colarusso, beloved husband of Theresa (Curran) Colarusso, passed away on , 2023. Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, Matthew is the loving son of the late John and Mary (McCormack) Colarusso.

Matthew grew up in Moultonboro, New Hampshire and was a graduate of Moulton Academy. He then attended Merrimack College in North Andover and earned his bachelor’s degree in business. His career focused on talent recruitment and hiring, most recently as a corporate recruiter for Commonwealth Financial Network. A talented athlete, Matthew was recruited to play baseball as a pitcher at Merrimack, continuing to play in various leagues after graduation. He shared his love and dedication to the game with kids, as a coach and Board Member for North Reading Little League. In addition to his time in baseball, he was an avid sports enthusiast and cheered on all of the New England teams.

Matthew married the love of his life, Theresa, and they settled in North Reading to raise their two boys, Taygen and Mason. He enjoyed being in his yard by the firepit, camping and being outdoors, especially at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Matthew was active in the town of North Reading and would never miss an opportunity to be involved at his sons’ schools.

Matthew was kind and generous and will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor and love for his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched and by his loving and devoted family.

Matthew is the loving husband of 13 years to Theresa (Curran) Colarusso. Devoted and cherished father of Taygen Vincent and Mason Matthew Colarusso. Loving brother of Michael Colarusso and his wife Twila, Ann Colarusso, John Colarusso, and Jean Colarusso and her husband Andy McWhinnie. Loving uncle to Anna Colarusso, John Colarusso, and Jack and Griffin Curran. Beloved son-in-law of Vincent T. Curran and his wife Ellen and the late Maureen Curran. Brother-in-law of Vincent P. Curran and his wife Mia. Matthew also leaves his faithful furry companion, his dog Rudy.

Family and friends are cordially invited to visiting hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading (corner of Park Street and Rte. 28 at the Reading Line) on , 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m.

A Celebration of Matthew’s Life will be held on , at Teresa’s Prime function facilities at 20 Elm Street, North Reading, at 11 a.m. The family plans to host a larger celebration of his life in the spring.

Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Matthew’s memory to the North Reading Little League to support a scholarship fund. Checks can be mailed to: North Reading Little League, PO Box 619 North Reading, MA 01864. Please include a notation that the donation is intended for The Matthew Colarusso Scholarship Fund.